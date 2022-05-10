Home Armenia Turkey and Azerbaijan are negotiating to open a consulate in Shushi ... Armenia Turkey and Azerbaijan are negotiating to open a consulate in Shushi Morning By Thomas Delong - May 10, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail 45,045 visits, 2022-05-09according to Google Analytics. The materials published under the heading “Business” are of advertising nature. © 1998 – 2022 Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia Apartment prices have risen in all administrative districts of Yerevan. “People” |: Morning: Armenia Photovoltaic stations are being installed in the border Berd community Morning Armenia Threatening to use violence, he tried to hit the police on the head Morning Recent Posts ARK’s innovation approach is ill-prepared: Morningstar The results of the first quarter of the 2022 academic year were summarized in... Chris Cuomo on life with Covid-19: The beast comes out at night Vaspurakan jewelry is presented in a new way | Morning: I would like to thank state-political figure Nikol Pashinyan for his courage. Khachatur... Most Popular Mike Tyson Not Charged For The Plane Incident Mike Tyson won't be charged in connection with an incident on an airplane last month, the San Mateo County (California) District Attorney announced Tuesday. "We... Operation Mincemeat: A Short Review Operation Mincemeat looks like a proper British spy drama and for the most part, well, it is. It’s based on the true story of... The struggle for the name continues, there is no despair. “Homeland” A video was published on the Facebook page of the "Homeland" party."The struggle for the name continues, there is no despair. The struggle... The company of the NA Chief of Staff signed 13 contracts with state bodies... In 2022, "Argavand Furniture" LLC, owned by the Chief of Staff of the National Assembly Vahan Naribekyan, signed a total of 13 contracts with... “We are fighting for the homeland, and every price is worth paying for that... Taron Manukyan, the son of Gegham Manukyan, a deputy of the NA "Armenia" faction, has been arrested, lawyer Abgar Poghosyan wrote on his Facebook...