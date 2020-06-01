Turkey aid worker detained, tortured by UAE, forced to accuse Erdogan of crimes – Middle East Monitor

A Turkish aid worker has been detained within the United Arab Emirates for over two years whereas being tortured for info and allegations of connections to the Syrian opposition, the London-based information outlet Middle East Eye has discovered.

Mehmet Ali Ozturk, a Turkish businessman and aid worker who typically carried out humanitarian journeys to the opposition-held areas in northern Syria, was kidnapped alongside along with his spouse Emine Ozturk by the Emirati State Security Agency on 20 February 2018.

After their arrest, which came about whereas they had been staying in Dubai for the annual guide honest, Emine was deported to Turkey whereas her husband remained in detention for unknown causes on the time.

In a cellphone name between Emine and Mehmet from jail, which was recorded and obtained by Middle East Eye, the aid worker informed her that he was stored in solitary confinement for a month, tortured and interrogated about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He was additionally questioned on different subjects resembling Qatar’s ties with Turkey and the US in beforehand supporting the Syrian opposition forces.

“They asked me how Qatar was transferring funds to Turkey and to the fighters. They would ask me about Erdogan and his family’s role in it,” Ozturk stated. He insisted that “I don’t know anything about these issues. If I said no, they would hit my head. They would beat me. They kept me in an extremely cold room with a weight put on my back, forcing me to lean, but kneeling wasn’t permitted. For days I was forced to stand.” To add to this, his foot was injured and left to heal untreated for weeks.

His interrogators had been additionally curious and confused about different subjects, resembling why Erdogan wasn’t cooperating with Israel and the way Turkey delivers weapons to Syrian opposition fighters.

In December 2018, Ozturk was sentenced to life imprisonment by a neighborhood court docket within the UAE, on prices that he supplied materials assist to some opposition teams, and that call was upheld by the nation’s Supreme Court final 12 months. The Emirates’ proof for this was reportedly primarily based on photos of him posing with senior figures of some of the teams – each these seen as radical and average – whereas overlooking the truth that he wanted permission from these teams to ship aid by way of their territory.

According to Middle East Eye, Turkish officers have stated that the costs the UAE has imposed on Ozturk are baseless. One official conversant in the case stated: “How could you sentence someone for life without concrete evidence? This is a political case.”

Ozturk’s lawyer Mete Gencer additionally debunked the UAE’s accusations, saying: “The claims are absolutely nonsensical. He was just an aid worker who was motivated by helping innocent people.” Gencer added: “It is obvious that you cannot work in these areas without at least a permission from these groups. The Emirates accuses him of simultaneously backing the Free Syrian Army, Nusra Front and Ahrar al-Sham groups. How does that make sense? These groups often fight each other.”

The ongoing case and detention of Ozturk, which many have labelled a severe violation of human rights, comes amid strained relations between the UAE and Turkey all through the previous few years, in addition to the Emirates’ shut relations with the Syrian regime of President Bashar Al-Assad. These relations have developed up to such an extent that the Emirati Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed was lately found to have been persuading Al-Assad to relaunch an offensive into Syria’s opposition-held north-west province of Idlib so as to tie down the Turkish military and divert it from Libya.

Following the listening to and cost on the finish of 2018, Ozturk was faraway from his months of torture and solitary confinement to the Al-Wathba jail. His household solely learnt of his switch and site when a Syrian lady whose son is on the identical jail known as Emine and knowledgeable her. Since then, the couple have reportedly been ready to discuss freely, enabling him to inform her in regards to the torture he underwent. “He lost 25kg after the torture they subjected him to,” Emine stated, which included the pulling out of fingernails and the hanging of the physique by the wrists tied to a rope. “They would do these things when he refused to take part in a video accusing Erdogan of some crimes,” his spouse acknowledged.

Yasin Aktay, one of Erdogan’s advisers on the Middle East, known as the UAE “a mafia state. And we are in a fight. The things we can do are limited. But we are doing our best.” He added that the Gulf state had been trying to use hostage diplomacy towards Turkey for years, saying: “They would like us to deport some members of the Muslim Brotherhood from the country, or the UAE dissidents living in Istanbul. This won’t happen.”