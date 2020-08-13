Turkey accuses Greece of ‘oppressing Muslim minority’ – Middle East Monitor

Turkey the other day implicated Greece of “systematically closing Turkish minority schools” in the nation’s Western Thrace area.

“Athens’ practice of temporary suspending minority schools in Western Thrace – a region where around 150,000 Muslim Turkish minority have resided for the past 25 years is a part of Greece’s assimilation and oppression efforts against Muslims,” Turkish Foreign Ministry representative, Hami Aksoy, stated in a declaration.

Such overbearing policies, Aksoy included, “have been carried out for decades against the Turkish minority in Western Thrace.”

“For 25 years, Greece has been systematically shutting down schools belonging to the Turkish minority on the pretext of austerity measures and insufficient enrollment,” Askoy mentioned.

The Turkish main kept in mind that Greece had “recently closed eight schools belonging to the Turkish minority in Western Thrace,” discussing that the variety of minority schools had actually decreased over the previous couple of years from 231 to 115.

Criticising the European Union (EU)’s position, Askoy explained the group as “a mere spectator to the systematic violation of human rights in a member country.”

He gotten in touch with Athens to stop what he explained …