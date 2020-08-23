Tunisia’s incoming PM plans restructuring of economic ministries: political sources By Reuters

©Reuters Tunisia’s brand-new federal government swearing-in event at the Carthage Palace outside the capital Tunis
TUNIS (Reuters) – Tunisia’s prime minister-designate plans to collect the ministries of financing, financial investment and state residential or commercial property into a single department to be led by economic expert Ali Kooli as part of plans to reorganize federal government and restore the economy, politicals sources informed Reuters on Sunday.
Hichem Mechichi is anticipated to reveal his federal government’s 23 ministers within the next couple of days.
