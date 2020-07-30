Tunisia’s Foreign Ministry renews support for Sarraj government – Middle East Monitor

The Tunisian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday reaffirmed its country’s continued support for the internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), headed by Fayez Al-Sarraj.

This came during a telephone conversation between the Libyan Foreign Minister Mohamed Taher Siala and his Tunisian counterpart Salma Al-Niefer, according to a statement issued by the Libyan Foreign Ministry. During the phone call, the Libyan minister reviewed the latest developments of the Libyan file.

The statement noted that the Tunisian minister confirmed her country’s continued support for the GNA.

Al-Neifer expressed Tunisia’s aspiration for: “A political solution in Libya that would lead to stabilising the country at political, economic and social levels.”

In turn, Siala stressed the need for continued coordination between Libya and Tunisia, with the aim of developing common visions on issues affecting the two countries.

In early July, Tunisia confirmed its full support for the internationally-recognised GNA, and expressed its assistance in helping to find a political solution to end the conflict in the neighbouring country.

The militia of field marshal General Khalifa Haftar, with the support of Arab and European countries, launched an aggression against the capital of Tripoli on 4 April, 2019, which led to deaths and injuries among civilians, along with extensive material damages. However, the eastern forces suffered extensive losses, amid widespread calls for dialogue and a political solution to the worsening crisis.

