Tunisian party slams UAE’s ‘subversive’ activities – Middle East Monitor

The Democratic Patriots’ Unified Party in Tunisia on Monday knocked “subversive” activities by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Embassy in the nation, Anadolu reports.

In a declaration, the party implicated the Gulf state of “sabotaging the course of the Tunisian revolution and seeking to return the country to tyranny”.

Last week, the UAE and Israel struck an offer to stabilize relations, ending up being the very first Gulf state and 3rd Arab country to develop complete diplomatic ties with the self-proclaimed Jewish state.

The leftist party knocked the UAE-Israel offer as an act of treason to the Arab world “that aims at isolating the Arab resistance in Palestine, Lebanon and Syria”.

It implicated Abu Dhabi of stating hostility to the goals of the Arab individuals for “freedom, dignity, and unity.”

The party likewise condemned the silence of the Tunisian Presidency on the UAE-Israel offer and contacted the Tunisian authorities to summon the Emirati ambassador to object his nation’s disturbance in Tunisia’s internal affairs and to notify him of the Tunisian rejection of the normalization arrangement.

Palestinian groups have actually knocked the UAE-Israel offer, stating it not does anything to serve the Palestinian cause and overlooks the rights of Palestinians.

