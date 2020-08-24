Tunisia prime minister designate announces a technocratic government By Reuters





TUNIS (Reuters) – Tunisia’s prime minister-designate Hichem Mechichi has actually revealed on Monday a cabinet of independent technocrats without celebrations, looking for to distance the government from political disputes and concentrate on restoring the ailing economy.

Mechichi, 46, is an independent, and he was an interior minister in the government of Elyes Fakhfakh who resigned in July over accusations of a dispute of interest.

Premier called the liberal financial expert Ali Kooli as minister of Economy, financing and financial investment. Kooli is CEO of Arab Banking Corporation( ABC Bank) in Tunisia