Tunisia presidency denies plot to assassinate Kais Saied – Middle East Monitor

The Tunisian presidency has actually rejected news released by a regional paper about a plot to “assassinate” President Kais Saied, specifying that it would prosecute the promoters of the story.

Al-Shorouk, the regional paper, released a front-page short article entitled: “Secrets behind a plan to poison Kais Saied”, in which it specified that a business owner had actually paid off a staff member of a pastry shop providing bread to the Tunisian presidency to include toxin to it in exchange for 20 thousand dinars ($ 7.000). The employee declined the offer and immediately notified the security authorities.

The authorities Facebook page for Kais Saied, which follows the Tunisian president’s news, verified that the rumour was unwarranted. The details, the president’s media department specified: “Is totally fake and groundless and that the president is currently working at the presidential palace.” The presidency will penetrate in the concern to discover the source of the rumours and pursue them lawfully.

On her Facebook page, Rachida Ennaifer, media consultant to President Kais Saied, published: “They are trying to poison the atmosphere by spreading rumours, but hope is still here to build a new, free and prosperous Tunisia.”

