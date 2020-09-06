Tunisia: Policeman and three militants dead after ‘terrorist’ attack

Security officials in Tunisia say a police officer has been killed and another wounded in a knife attack in the coastal resort of Sousse.
Three assailants were shot dead after the incident, which is being described as a terrorist attack.
In 2015
Sousse was the scene of one of Tunisia’s worst attacks, when 38 people, most of them British tourists, were killed by a gunman.
The latest incident comes two days after a new government was sworn in.
“A patrol of two National Guard officers was attacked with a knife in the centre of Sousse,” National Guard spokesman Houcem Eddine Jebabli said, according to the AFP news agency.
“One died as a martyr…