Tunisia: Policeman and three militants dead after ‘terrorist’ attack

image copyrightGetty Images image caption Security forces chased the attackers through the tourist areas of El Kantaoui

Security officials in Tunisia say a police officer has been killed and another wounded in a knife attack in the coastal resort of Sousse.

Three assailants were shot dead after the incident, which is being described as a terrorist attack.

In 2015 Sousse was the scene of one of Tunisia’s worst attacks, when 38 people, most of them British tourists, were killed by a gunman.

The latest incident comes two days after a new government was sworn in.

“A patrol of two National Guard officers was attacked with a knife in the centre of Sousse,” National Guard spokesman Houcem Eddine Jebabli said, according to the AFP news agency.