Tunisia: Islamic State group claims Sousse knife attack

image copyrightAFP image caption Seven suspects have been detained after the knife attack in Sousse

The Islamic State group (IS) says its fighters carried out Monday’s attack in Tunisia that saw one security officer killed and another injured.

Three of the attackers were shot dead, authorities say, and were wearing clothes bearing IS slogans.

Seven other suspects were detained.

The militants sent out a written statement by Telegram messenger app but gave no evidence to support their claim they were behind the attack on the coastal tourist town of Sousse.

Some 43 people were questioned, National Guard spokesman Houcem Eddine Jebabli reportedly told private station Radio Shems.