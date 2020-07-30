Tunisia FM renews support for Libya’s Sarraj government – Middle East Monitor

The Tunisian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday declared its nation’s continued support for the internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), headed by Fayez Al-Sarraj

This came throughout a telephone discussion in between the Libyan Foreign Minister Mohamed Taher Siala and his Tunisian equivalent Salma Al-Niefer, according to a declaration provided by the Libyan ForeignMinistry During the call, the Libyan minister examined the most recent advancements of the Libyan file.

The declaration kept in mind that the Tunisian minister verified her nation’s continued support for the GNA.

Al-Neifer revealed Tunisia’s goal for: “A political solution in Libya that would lead to stabilising the country at political, economic and social levels.”

In turn, Siala worried the requirement for continued coordination in between Libya and Tunisia, with the objective of establishing typical visions on concerns impacting the 2 nations.

In early July, Tunisia verified its complete support for the internationally-recognised GNA, and revealed its support in assisting to discover a political service to end the dispute in the neighbouring nation.

The militia of field marshal General Khalifa Haftar, with the support of Arab and European nations, released a hostility versus the capital of Tripoli on 4 April, 2019, which resulted in deaths and injuries amongst civilians, together with substantial product damages. However, the eastern forces suffered substantial losses, amidst prevalent calls for discussion and a political service to the aggravating crisis.

