Tunisia declares victory over coronavirus   – Armenian News

Tunisian Prime Minister, Elias El-Fakhfakh, announced that his country has won a battle contrary to the emerging epidemic of Corona virus.

“Tunisians should be proud and proud that their country won the crisis of the Corona virus pandemic,” thanks to the concerted efforts of all parties over yesteryear period, Saudi24.news reports, citing an interview with Mosaique FM” and “Ninth” channel.

Al-Fakhakh added: “We got out of this crisis with the slightest damage and very important results on the health level, thanks to our national unity.”

He continued: “We controlled the spread of infection and won the Corona virus, but care must be taken in order to completely eliminate the virus.”

In a related context, the Tunisian prime minister made it clear that the chance of a re-spread of the virus in the united kingdom is excluded, although Tunisia is getting ready to open its borders from June 27th.