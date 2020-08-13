Tunisia and the pitfalls of the democratic experience – Middle East Monitor

When Tunisia began what ended up being a wave of Arab transformations and uprisings in the winter season of 2010, it verified the resemblances in between itself, Egypt and other nations in the Arab world relating to widespread corruption and the lack of democracy and social justice. While it affected popular anger and increased the possibility of uprisings, this did not negate the inevitability of each nation taking various courses forward. At the time, the differences in between Tunisia and Egypt were clear.

The function of the military facility was various, for a start, as it kept away from politics in Tunisia however interfered inEgypt Furthermore, constraints were troubled liberty of expression and the media under the iron fist of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali’s program in Tunisia, while the Egyptian individuals had some liberties under the program of Hosni Mubarak.

The Islamic opposition was various too; Tunisia’s remained in exile, whereas in Egypt Islamic organisations contributed in civil society and politics, albeit limited. Although there was widespread corruption, hardship and persistent joblessness in Tunisia, there was an enhancement in literacy levels and education for the middle classes. In Egypt, however, corruption, hardship and joblessness was accompanied by intensifying illiteracy rates and a.