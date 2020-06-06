Tuna noodle salad with wafu dressing recipe

Wafu dressing is a standard Japanese French dressing made with soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, mirin and oil. It usually has sesame oil and/or sesame seeds added to it. Here, it goes amazingly properly with the noodles and tuna.

Prep time: 10 minutes, plus 10 minutes soaking | Cooking time: three minutes

SERVES

Two as a predominant course

INGREDIENTS

For the wafu dressing

2 tbsp sesame oil

2 tbsp rapeseed oil

2 tbsp rice wine vinegar

1 tbsp mirin

1 tbsp soy sauce

For the salad

6g wakame seaweed

200g udon noodles

four tbsp sesame seeds, toasted

2 x 160g tins of tuna (ideally pole & line caught and MSC licensed) in sunflower oil, drained

1 spring onion, white and lightweight inexperienced elements, thinly sliced into rings

METHOD

Put the wakame in a bowl with half a litre of boiling water and soak for 10 minutes. Drain the seaweed in a colander for 5 minutes, minimize into 2cm items, and go away to chill. Cook the noodles in keeping with the instructions on the bundle. To make the dressing, whisk the sesame oil, rapeseed oil, rice wine vinegar, mirin, and soy sauce in a bowl. Set apart. Drain the noodles in a colander, switch to a bowl, and stir by way of the wakame and three quarters of the dressing. Divide the noodles between two bowls. Top every portion with tuna, sprinkle with the spring onion and sesame seeds, after which drizzle with the remainder of the dressing. Serve instantly.

Recipe from The Tinned Fish Cookbook by Bart van Olphen (The Experiment, £14.99). Order a replica from books.telegraph.co.uk.