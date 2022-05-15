In the April 15, 2022 issue of the “Literary Newspaper”, an article entitled “A few words about the complete collection of Tumanyan’s works – academic publications in general” was published by the author of Doctor of Philological Sciences, Professor Azat Yeghiazaryan. in particular about some of the problems in them, more specifically, two notes.

The author of the article noted that in the second volume “there are some painfully eye-popping facts.” Yeghiazaryan writes about Tumanyan’s unfinished ballad “Anbu kunkun”, then quotes an excerpt from the footnotes. “Literary critic S. Muradyan, who at that time [բալ­լա­դի ձե­ռագ­րի երկ­րորդ մա­սի ա­ռա­ջին հրատ. ժա­մա­նակ] BEH [­Բան­բեր Եր­ևա­նի հա­մալ­սա­րա­նի] was one of the employees, he remembers. “It was published in GEF with reductions of glavlite. They guessed that the animals portrayed by Tumanyan reminded of the political figures of the time. the fox to Lenin, the wolf to Tsar Nicholas, etc. The Armenian people have been deprived of their homeland, and the brilliantly thought-out plot alludes to the formation of the USSR. When the fox talks about the friendship of peoples, the animals kiss. և “Someone’s head remained in Mekel’s mouth” (Tumanyan, ELJ, vol. 2, 2018, p. 609).

In this regard, Azat Yeghiazaryan noted that “a reader who is familiar with Tumanyan’s’s’s’s inevitably begs the question: what are the grounds for making such an indisputable statement? They point to Lenin. There are no such facts. ” Along with all this, another assertion of Dr. Samvel Muradyan, Ph.D.

In the April 29 issue of “Literary Newspaper” M. Director of the Abeghyan Institute of Literature Vardan Drikyan, referring to Azat Yeghiazaryan’s article, noted that in order to show the justification and generalization of Samvel Muradyan’s writing, it is necessary to look back at Tumanyan’s commentary on the story of the “Wolf-fox”

In the May 6 issue of the “Literary Newspaper” there was a reaction from Dr. Samvel Muradyan, Ph.D., entitled “Involuntary Answer.”

In the article, Samvel Muradyan calls Azat Yeghiazaryan a “prosecutor” demanding “facts” and “grounds.” The question in Azat Yeghiazaryan’s article, what are the grounds for making such an indisputable statement? “They are in Tumanyan’s work. It is necessary to see, և V. Drikyan saw them. “

Muradyan did not remain indifferent, referring to another article by Azat Yeghiazaryan, “Do we need literature today?”, Which was published in the February 11 issue of the “Literary Newspaper”. “In one of his last articles, A. Yeghiazaryan presented a public discussion: is literature needed today? We answer, yes, we need, especially his A. For Yeghiazaryan, “Samvel Muradyan said in the article.

It should be noted that there was no response on this topic in the Friday issue of the “Literary Newspaper” on May 13.

V. ARZUMANYAN