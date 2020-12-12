A bill was recently introduced by Tulsi Gabbard, the former presidential candidate of the 2020 elections, in America. On Thursday, the House of Representatives called out on Title IX. It is about extending protection to female athletes. The title is based on the term, biological sex, referring to the gender of a person at the time of birth. This was the very reason that made the advocates oppose the bill. They accused it of being transphobic.

Tulsi Gabbard Criticized By The Advocates Of LGBTQ+

According to Title XI, there can be no discrimination made on the basis of sex. This applies to all the federally funded educational activities or programs. Not only that, but it also makes sure that there is no discrimination in the sports programming of both men and women.

Tulsi Gabbard, who is currently in her final days as a Congresswoman, did not go for 2020 re-elections. She introduced the bill known as, “Protect Women’s Sports Act”. She was accompanied by Rep. Markwayne Mullin, the Republican from Oklahoma.

A similar bill was introduced in the Senate, by another Republican, back in September. The title of the bill was, “Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act”, by Ken Loeffler, the Senator from Georgia. The bill, however, is yet to be taken up for voting.

Tulsi Gabbard gave a statement on the nature of Title IX following the criticism made over it. She stated that the bill was being subjected to criticism due to misinterpretation. The states that are opposing do not actually are not understanding the problems that female athletes go through and the opportunities they lose. She acclaimed that this bill would bring an end to these problems.

The advocates of the LGBTQ+ community defied it on the grounds that it was an attack on them.