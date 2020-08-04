Tulsa will move forward with removal of ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on Greenwood pavement | Local Government

The city will remove the “Black Lives Matter” street mural in the Greenwood District. That much was determined Monday.
But the story is far from over. And a complicated story it is.
Mayor G.T. Bynum told the Tulsa World late Monday that the city had decided to move forward with the removal of the 250-foot-long bright yellow sign after last-ditch efforts to keep it in place fell through. The sign was painted on Greenwood Avenue’s pavement on the eve of Juneteenth without the city’s permission.
After the City Council indicated last week that it was not willing to approve a permit to allow the sign to remain permanently, Bynum said, the city was left with one option: “vacating” the street.
When a street is vacated by the city, the street becomes the property of the adjacent land owners. In this case, the land on either side of Greenwood Avenue between Archer Street and the Interstate 244 overpass, where the sign was painted, is owned by the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce.
“It was brought to my attention on Friday that the property owner really had not been involved in the installation of the art and hadn’t been really involved in any of the…