Tulsa Race Massacre 100 years later and the lasting impact on racial inequality
Writer, Editor and great-granddaughter of a Tulsa Race Massacre Survivor, Anneliese M. Bruner, joined Yahoo Finance’s Time for Change to discuss the impact of the Tulsa Race Massacre and what President Biden visiting Tulsa today means.

