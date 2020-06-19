Tulsa mayor declares civil emergency ahead of Trump rally, stragglers face arrest

Bynum cited recent “civil unrest” “crowds in excess of 100,000” who intend to attend the rally and protests in response to the rally in his decision to place a curfew for the six-block radius nearby the arena.

“I have received information from the Tulsa Police Department and other law enforcement agencies that shows that individuals from organized groups who have been involved in destructive and violent behavior in other States are planning to travel to the city of Tulsa for purposes of causing unrest in and around the rally,” Bynum wrote in the executive order.