Tulsa mayor declares civil emergency ahead of Trump rally, stragglers face arrest

In view of recent protests and public unrest, G.T. Bynum, Republican Tulsa Mayor has announced a civil emergency. President Trump will be holding a campaign rally coming Saturday, the area near the arena has been declared under curfew.

Six blocks from the arena have been declared a zone of federal exclusion by Bynum. He added that news of disruptive activities by certain organizations is the reason for his decision.

The venue has asked Trump’s campaign office for pandemic related safety guidelines.

Trump’s campaign office has stated that they will provide sanitizers and masks to every attendee. They further added that everyone entering will need to go through a temperature check.

The arena, BOK Center, has seen people line up for the campaign as early as two days prior to the rally. This has caused a rise in COVID-19 cases in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

In an interview with Fox News, Donna McDaniel, GOP Chairwoman, said that there is no plan on physical distancing or compulsory masks for events that will be held indoors.

As per Trump’s campaign team, over 1,000,000 individuals registered for the rally, which holds a first-come-first-serve rule. The arena has a total capacity of 20,000. The supporters have also been made to sign a contract releasing the President’s campaign office from any responsibility in case anyone gets exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

