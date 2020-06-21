Tulsa Fire Department says Trump rally attendance was about 6,200

Despite a lot of warning, Trump had his rally at Tulsa. However, it seems like people are quite aware of the risks of gatherings. The rally had just about 6200 people as per the Tulsa Fire Department. The venue chosen for the rally had a capacity of around 19,000 people. The numbers are mostly accurate since it was tallied against the number of tickets that were scanned during entry. It did not include campaign staff, media, and box suite audience.

One of Trump’s campaign officials mentioned that around 12,000 people went through the metal detectors.

This rally of Trump was the first rally held by him after the Covid-19 virus brought life at a standstill in America. Many of the campaign officials mentioned that there were thousands of people who had registered tickets, often boasting about a massive turnout.

Brad Parscale, the campaign manager of Trump, mentioned that this time, it was the biggest data haul that took place and the rally turnout was to be 10x the previous times.

But there were many seats that were empty. The turnout was so low that the President had to cancel a plan to take the speech outside.

Tim Murtaugh, the campaign communications director of Trump, blamed this on protestors and the press who scared people to not appear for the rally. He mentioned that many blocked protestors from coming in as well.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez believes the TikTok users were coordinated to fake purchase tickets. She credited them for keeping this turnout low.

