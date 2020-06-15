Tulsa dad arrested after 2 children, ages 3 and 4, found dead in locked truck

Dennis told police that he drove to QuikTrip together with his children around noon and then came ultimately back to his home in the 1700 block of East 61st Street South, according to an arrest report.

A family member identified the children Sunday as Teagan, 4, and Ryan, 3, Dennis.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dennis then fell asleep for four to five hours and when that he woke up, he couldn’t find his kids, police said.

Dennis told police he found his kids in the floorboard of the truck and then moved the youngsters to the living room where paramedics pronounced the children dead, according to an arrest report.

Click for more from Fox 23.