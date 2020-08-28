Tully’s Coffee, Italian Roast, Single-Serve Keurig K-Cup Pods, Dark Roast Coffee, 96 Count (4 Boxes of 24 Pods)



Price: $43.20

(as of Aug 28,2020 20:20:31 UTC – Details)



Our full-bodied Italian roast delivers spicy, intense characteristics with a long finish typical of coffee from southern Italy. Complex and robust. A perfect example of Tully’s slow-roasting philosophy. Italian Roast is the kind of coffee you’ll find if you’re lucky enough to get to Southern Italy. Full-bodied and intense, it has a subtle spiciness and a long, satisfying finish. K-cups are compatible with all Keurig brewers, and are also compatible with the new Keurig 2.0

Dark Roast

Caffeinated

Orthodox Union Kosher