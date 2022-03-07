Tulip Fireworks on North Avenue (Photos) | Morning:

The flowers are the symbol of spring, the next flower after the herald violet and snowdrop, which stands out with its delicacy, symbolizes love and happiness, is the poppy. And red tulips symbolize passionate love. There are countries that even have holidays and festivals dedicated to tulips and tulips. One of them is the Netherlands, which celebrates Poppy Day in January every year, giving joy and beautiful flowers to the participants of the holiday.

On March 7, PROFAL GROUP tried to create such a holiday for the first time in Yerevan within the framework of its O2 Gardens project. Tulip Market opened at the beginning of North Avenue, where they were presented more than 14,000 tulips of about 60 species. The visitors of the flower fair had the opportunity not only to pick the flowers from the ground with their own hands with onions, but also to get them in special packaging. The open-air flower fair was also of interest to foreigners in Yerevan these days, they were photographed against the backdrop of tulips, some buying flowers for their loved ones.

Project coordinator Armine Harutyunyan mentioned that they were inspired by the International Poppy Day in Holland. According to him, the Netherlands is a country of flower culture, where people buy flowers for themselves without any special occasion and love to give them to each other. He expressed hope that the project will be continuous, and it is not ruled out that next time there will be fireworks of other flowers.

Gohar HAKOBYAN