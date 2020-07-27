Tuk-tuks could be coming to Britain after licence was granted for three-wheeler taxis in Cornwall

They will be a familiar sight to travelers in Thailand or India.

Now tuk-tuks could be coming to Britain, after a licence was granted for the three-wheeler taxis to run in Cornwall.

But there will not be any repeat of the harmful, filthy cars sputtering around the streets of Bangkok or New Delhi– as the UK variations will be electrical.

Council authorities have actually likewise firmly insisted that, unlike the tuk-tuks abroad, those in Cornwall have actually doors set up.

NuBeez, the business behind the plan, desires to present 2 electrical cars in Newquay next summer season, after strategies to begin this year were struck by coronavirus.

The service could be extended to other towns consisting of Padstow, St Ives and Fowey.

NuBeez creators Georgia Horsley and Prasad Raja Venkatesh stated the taxis would benefit both ‘tourists and locals for short-distance trips’.

Their Swedish- made tuk-tuks will likewise be able to have surf board providers and luggage boxes included and, one day, they could work off solar energy.