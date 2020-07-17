Tuk-tuk racing delivers thrills and spills

The vehicle has additionally gained popularity worldwide, including Africa and the Middle-East.
But these three-wheelers can race — as Sri Lankan tuk-tuk drivers showed at the Red Bull Tuk It early in the day this year.
The fourth edition of the Tuk It race covered a lot more than 80 miles across Sri Lanka.
More than 200 teams took with their three-wheelers in the two-day quest, suffering bumpy roads, muddy jungles, deep puddles and steep hills.
Racers traveled from Kaluaggala to Dundine Estate and We Oya on the first day, before riding from Galaha to the final line in Dambulla on day two.
Blowouts, engine failures and tuk-tuk tipovers were just a few of the challenges the drivers faced.
When the dust settled, Team 93-4 was crowned 2020 champion.
