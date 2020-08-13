TUI’s bookings show collapse in European travel

, the world’s largest tour operator, said in a statement Thursday that bookings between June and the beginning of August collapsed 81% compared to the same period last year. Even with a partial restart of travel in Europe in mid-June, the company has sold just 16% of its original summer 2020 program.

While restrictions have been eased, holiday sales for the upcoming winter are down about 40% and TUI has reduced capacity for next summer by a fifth, even though bookings are currently pacing considerably ahead of last year.

The company, which has borrowed nearly €2.9 billion ($3.4 billion) from the German government, does not expect business to return to normal before 2022. Like many other firms, it still cannot forecast its financial performance for this year due to the pandemic.

TUI’s tepid outlook reflects the huge degree of uncertainty that still surrounds the future path of the virus.