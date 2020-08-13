Tui, the Systemically-Relevant Package Tour Company By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com — After its massive bailout of Lufthansa, the German government is moving ever closer to taking a stake in Tui (DE:), the world’s largest tourism company, evidently panicked by the inability of another big employer to support itself through the crisis.

The latest injection of state money enabled Tui to present a quarterly report on Thursday that still talked of a year of transition to a rosy future by 2022. But the reality is that without the support, the company would be unviable, and another 70,000 people would be hitting the jobless rolls sooner rather than later.

Berlin is injecting a total of 1.2 billion euros ($1.42 billion) into the group, only four months after lending it an initial 1.8 billion euros. Of that, 150 million euros is in the form of a bond that the government can convert into a stake of 9% in the group. A further cash call on current investors also seems possible, after the group said Thursday that it will “evaluate options to achieve the optimal balance sheet structure to support the business over the longer term.”

The package just about covers the 1.1 billion euros that Tui lost before earnings and taxes in the three months through June, the third quarter of its fiscal…