Britain’s largest journey firm has determined to make the method of acquiring a refund harder for the a whole bunch of hundreds of consumers whose journeys have been cancelled.

Tui clients are actually requested to present the corporate with an interest-free mortgage for over a 12 months.

Under the Package Travel Regulations, Tui is required to present a full money refund inside two weeks of cancelling a departure.

Like nearly all vacation companies, it is unable to meet the 14-day deadline, and many purchasers have expressed anger on social media concerning the delays.





A spokesperson for Tui stated: “Every customer who has requested a cash refund will receive them shortly. We apologise for the delay but we are getting through them.”

But now the corporate has determined to make the process for acquiring a refund extra complicated – apparently hoping that by doing so, clients will lend it money for an extra 12 months from the date of departure.

The journey big has cancelled all holidays earlier than 15 May 2020, and the disappointed travellers are told: “If your holiday can no longer go ahead as planned, you’ll receive a refund credit for the full value of your holiday”.

Anyone who has paid extra for a seat upgrade, however, is told that Tui is keeping the money.

The refund note is redeemable for cash one year after the intended departure date – which is likely to be months after the payment was made. Typically Tui will have customers’ money for 15 months.

Holidaymakers are still able ask for a refund – but only once they have been given a refund credit note, which they will not get until four weeks after their departure date.

A spokesperson for Tui said: “They have to wait for a refund credit to be issued to make sure that is removed from their booking, before we offer a cash refund to make sure they don’t receive both.

“We’ve worked for weeks on best solution for our customers – and will work through bookings as quickly as we can.”