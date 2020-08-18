Tuesday’s SpaceX Starlink satellite ride share will set a new record



SpaceX



When SpaceX sends its most current batch of Starlink broadband satellites and a few of Planet’s Earth- observing metal birds to orbit today, it will raise the bar when again for rocket recycling.

The Falcon 9 booster that Elon Musk’s area business is presently set to introduce on Tuesday early morning has actually formerly flown on 3 earlier Starlink objectives, in addition to 2 business satellite shipment gigs. That suggests its flight today will be its 6th, a new mark for a single orbital rocket.

“Some big milestones coming up,” Musk said on Twitter, describing the 6th flight of the booster (identification number B-1049) and the 100th objective for SpaceX over the business’s history.

Obviously, the Falcon 9 very first phase might in fact set 2 new records on the very same day, by very first releasing for the 6th time and after that landing for the 6th time, which it will effort on the droneship Of Course I Still Love You …