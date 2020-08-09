Tuesday, Wednesday races mooted for Darwin Supercars

Supercars validated recently that a midweek component is on the table as part of the re-shaped journey to Darwin, after the opener was delayed by a week thanks to Northern Territory border controls.

Motorsport com comprehends the existing strategy is to hold the Darwin SuperSprint, the second of the 2 legs, on August 18-19, beginning simply 2 days after the Triple Crown.

It’s not yet clear if the midweek component would be held throughout the day or as a day/night or twilight occasion.

The just validated information of the 2nd leg up until now is that it will be run completely on the soft substance Dunlop tire.

As very first exposed byMotorsport com, the Triple Crown was delayed from this weekend to August 15-16 after NT health authorities stated the City of Brisbane as a COVID-19 location, which linked a variety of chauffeurs and group workers.

The impacted by the statement were sent out into hotel quarantine upon showing up in Darwin last Wednesday, prior to being launched on Friday afternoon when the location statement was withdrawed.

While the 2 Darwin legs were initially suggested to be hung on subsequent weekends, the post ponement, coupled with the fairly compact schedule of the northern swing, has actually produced some issues.

If the 2nd Hidden Valley occasion was hung on August 22-23, it would leave simply 5 …