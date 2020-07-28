Tuesday night’s Oz Lotto numbers are revealed – and there’s a $10million jackpot 

Tuesday night’s Oz Lotto numbers have actually been revealed, with a $10 million prize up for grabs.

The winning numbers were 0, 27, 26, 18, 23, 32 and 36, with the extra numbers 20 and 5.

The prize looks set to be divided in between 2 fortunate punters who will get $ 5,865,030 each.

Earlier on Tuesday it was revealed that a fortunate couple had actually bagged $2million in Saturday’s draw.

The winning ticket for the Oz Lotto draw was acquired at Dog Swamp Newsagency in Yokine, in northern Perth

Despite winning big quantities of money, the couple stated they prepare to begin their splurge with some some basic high-ends.

‘Maybe a drive down to the beach with some pizza or Chinese takeaway,’ they stated.