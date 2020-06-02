Tuesday morning news briefing: Quarantine plan rethink

If you wish to obtain twice-daily briefings like this by electronic mail, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here. For two-minute audio updates, strive The Briefing – on podcasts, good audio system and WhatsApp.

Quarantine laws can be introduced earlier than Parliament at present and launched subsequent Monday. But there are indicators the troubled coverage could be phased out just weeks later. The Telegraph has learnt that ministers are engaged on plans to exchange quarantine for arrivals to the UK, with Boris Johnson now “personally in favour” of introducing so-called air bridges. Officials are working behind the scenes to strike offers with overseas nations to make them exempt by the tip of June. Quarantining has prompted a growing revolt among Tory MPs, whereas greater than 200 tourism and aviation chiefs have warned that it’s “unworkable”. Political Editor Gordon Rayner explains the chaotic origins of the plan to quarantine all UK arrivals for 14 days. And learn our information to what air bridges are – and the countries we might be able to travel to first.

Meanwhile, the Government has stated the plan to have each major college pupil again within the classroom for no less than a month earlier than the summer season holidays is underneath evaluate after ministers have been warned it would be “logistically impossible”. Unions are accused of sabotaging attempts to reopen schools. Helen Chandler-Wilde studies from inside one “very eerie” school. And Matt focuses on the primary day again for today’s cartoon.

Protests over the demise of George Floyd might lead to a new outbreak of coronavirus cases, specialists warned, as President Donald Trump threatened to mobilise the army throughout the US. Political leaders appealed for calm and had masks handed out to demonstrators, warning these with out that they have been placing themselves in danger. In extraordinary scenes overnight, Mr Trump declared himself the “president of law and order” within the White House Rose Garden as riot police used tear gasoline, rubber bullets and horses to clear peaceable protesters exterior. Read this dispatch from US Editor Ben Riley-Smith and observe live updates.

As many Britons put together to move again to work, there's one member of the family who won't be anticipating the change. Pets have develop into used to having their house owners round daily, out there for walks and affection on demand. So how will they deal with a return to their outdated routine of spending days dwelling alone or at doggy day care? Flic Everett has some advice for dealing with your pet's separation anxiety.

Brexit talks | British and EU negotiators are on a collision course over a brand new extradition treaty throughout a crunch round of trade talks starting today. The UK will demand its judges have larger powers to refuse EU extradition requests than underneath the European Arrest Warrant system it should depart this yr. James Crisp has the latest from Brussels.

Historic England has picked 100 photos captured by the general public which present life underneath lockdown, with DIY haircuts, Clap for Carers and NHS rainbow work preserved for posterity. View a gallery of the best pictures and read more about the project to seize a nationwide battle.