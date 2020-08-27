Tucson police: Driver on cellphone caused 5-vehicle crash that killed man | Local news







A 59-year-old man has actually passed away following a five-vehicle crash authorities stated was caused by a driver who was utilizing a mobile phone at the time.

Jose Luis Ojeda passed away in a medical facility Sunday, a day after theAug 22 wreck on West Ajo Way at Interstate 19, the Tucson Police Department stated in a news release.

Ojeda’s Buick Park Avenue was 3rd in a line of 4 lorries stopped at the crossway around 8:30 p.m. when a Chevrolet Trailblazer rear-ended the last lorry, triggering a domino effect crash, TPD stated.

The victim’s Buick “took the brunt of the initial impact,” authorities stated.

The Chevrolet’s driver was not impaired at the time. Tucson authorities stated the driver was utilizing a mobile phone at the time of the crash.