Tucker warns Trump ‘could well lose’ in November, says president must rediscover ‘core appeal’

TRUMP BLASTS BOLTON AS ‘WASHED UP CREEPSTER’ AS BOOK HITS SHELVES, SAYS THAT HE SHOULD BE IN JAIL

“Alone among national leaders, Donald Trump warned Americans for decades about China and the perils of globalization. Everything about the war on coronavirus proved Donald Trump right,” Carlson said. “China in fact is our main global adversary. The Chinese government does indeed want to dominate the world. Meanwhile, the fact that we sent our manufacturing base abroad really has weakened us defectively. The most effective nation in the world no longer makes antibiotics. [We are] not as powerful as we think. All of this is very obvious now, following the pandemic, but Donald Trump called it.

“The core appeal of Trump,” Carlson proceeded, “was if things ever started to falter, he would defend you. Yes, he was loud and crude. Most bodyguards are. Only a person like Donald Trump was tough enough to fight the creeping authoritarianism of the education cartel and corporate America.

“If Trump got elected, you could say what you really believe. The basic promise of America could be restored.”

According to the host, the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide unrest following death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody represented a one-two punch to the administration delivered by Democratic politicians.

“Only the naive were surprised when Democratic governors immediately used the coronavirus quarantines to punish people who didn’t vote for them. Christian churches and small businesses were locked down. Weed shops and abortion clinics stayed open,” Carlson said. “Most Trump voters seemed never to notice. They accepted the restrictions without question. This was a health crisis and they wished to do the proper thing.

“So they obeyed. They cowered in their homes. And that’s wherever Democratic leaders wanted them, cut off from another, atomized and alone.

“The few conservatives who tried to organize resistance to the lockdowns were indicted or threatened with arrest. None of this had anything to do with public health of course, it was electoral politics, an especially brutal form of it,” Carlson said. “Republican leaders, meanwhile, were remarkably slow to catch on to what was happening. Some of them aren’t very bright, but most just couldn’t imagine anyone acting with that level of cynicism and ruthlessness. Their good faith made them vulnerable to their opponents’ lies.”