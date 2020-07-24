Tucker warns: Dems making Americans ‘miserable’ to boost Biden’s election chances

“Democrats understand that the unhappier Americans become, the more likely they are to win. Unhappy people want change, it’s not complicated,” Carlson discussed in the opening monologue on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“Every ominous headline about the state of the country makes it more likely that Donald Trump will lose his job. The more the people suffer, the greater Joe Biden’s advantage. Democrats have a strong incentive therefore to inflict as much pain as they can and that’s what they are doing.”

Carlson blamed Democratic leaders for enforcing severe lockdown steps on their citizens, arguing that “science had nothing to do with” stay-at-home requireds.

“Studies around the world showed that being outside was far safer than staying at home. That was conclusive,” Carlson argued.

“Above all though, and this was the point, they made Americans miserable. Prescriptions for antidepressants rose 21 percent in a single month. By the end of April, the right track/wrong track numbers inverted. And yet for the people pushing Joe Biden for president, that number was still too high so we had riots. As the entire country watched in real time, mobs looted and burned at the police station and Minneapolis. We saw people dragged from their stores and beaten on camera, some were killed. Most people watching were horrified by this of course, but professional Democrats were thrilled.”

“Then midsummer came,” Carlson went on. “With the election simply months away at America’s suffering had to be heightened. So schools throughout the nation revealed they would remain closed in the fall. No one troubled to describe the science behind this due to the fact that there wasn’t any.

“Everyone else in the nation ended up being significantly unhappier. Nearly three-quarters of Americans now state the nation has actually ended up being a much even worse location than it was. Doctors have actually recommended is so much Zoloft, the antidepressant … in reality it’s most likely Americans have never ever in the history of this nation been as dissatisfied as they have today.

“It’s a tragedy,” he concluded, “but for Democrats, it is a win.”