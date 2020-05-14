Tucker shreds Obama officials as ‘amoral creeps’ who ‘destroyed Michael Flynn’s life’ and ‘should be punished’

READ THE DOCUMENTS

Carlson then requested viewers to think about what would have occurred if President Trump’s administration undertook the identical operation towards a member of an incoming Democratic administration.

“That might be a legitimate reason to impeach him,” he stated. “We would not defend that on this show. That’s for sure. It would be indefensible. And so is this.”

Carlson then turned his consideration to former Vice President Joe Biden, who was the final White House official to request Flynn’s unmasking chronologically.

“Biden asked to uncover Mike Flynn’s name on January 12th. That was just a week, eight days before Donald Trump took office,” Carlson stated. “What official justification could Biden possibly have had for doing that? He must have given some reason. He had to.”

The host additionally questioned Biden’s psychological state, reacting to his look Tuesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America” through which Biden initially denied realizing something about “those moves to investigate Michael Flynn” earlier than backtracking and saying he was “aware … that they asked for an investigation, but that’s all I know about it.”

“Because it is Joe Biden, it is possible he honestly doesn’t remember that or what he had for breakfast,” Carlson stated. “But the rest of us should remember it. As the facts come in, it’s clear that Michael Flynn did not commit a crime.”

“These amoral creeps destroyed Michael Flynn’s life and reputation and family,” Carlson concluded. “They should be punished for that.”