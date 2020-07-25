Tucker: Chicago’s Lightfoot ‘bowing to the mob,’ has ‘no idea’ what she’s doing’

“Like a lot of big city mayors, Lightfoot is incompetent,” he continued. “She has no concept what she’s doing. You would not let her prepare your spring break. She’d send you to Wuhan [China] by mishap. But what makes Lori Lightfoot uncommon is the incredibly aggressive manner in which she lies. Lightfoot states things that are so implausible they might be part of a funny regimen. But she’s not joking. She anticipates you to think every word of it.”

“Lightfoot says things that are so implausible they could be part of a comedy routine. But she’s not joking. She expects you to believe every word of it.” — Tucker Carlson

DHS PRIMARY SLAMS PELOSI FOR CALLING FEDERAL POLICE ‘STORMTROOPERS’

Carlson called out Lightfoot for blaming Republicans for Chicago’s troubles.

“See, it’s the Republicans’ fault that Chicago is now more dangerous than many Third World countries. That makes sense. The problem is there aren’t really any Republicans in Chicago. Donald Trump got 12 percent of the vote there. Of the 50 aldermen on Chicago’s city council right now, not a single one of them is a Republican — not one,” Carlson stated. “So she’s moved on to a new excuse.”

“Of the 50 aldermen on Chicago’s city council right now, not a single one of them is a Republican — not one.” — Tucker Carlson

The host buffooned Lightfoot for moving the blame to Christopher Columbus statues.

“You know why Chicago is circling the drain right now? You know why all those children are getting murdered? Because of Christopher Columbus. Yes. An Italian navigator who never got within a thousand miles of The Loop and who, by the way, died more than five hundred years ago. He did it,” Carlson stated. “This morning, Lightfoot ordered the city to take down to Christopher Columbus statues — one in Little Italy and one in Grant Park. That’ll fix the problem, you can let your kids play outside now.”

CLICK ON THIS LINK FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Carlson alerted audiences about Lightfoot moving the blame from her own failures.

“If Lori Lightfoot, progressive mayors like her around the country, and there are many, are allowed to divert attention from their own failures by bowing to the mob and destroying public property, this will not end with Christopher Columbus,” Carlson stated. “It will get much worse and it will get more dangerous.”