Tucker challenges Jim Jordan after Big Tech hearing: ‘Google is your second biggest campaign contributor’

JORDAN INFORMS TECH LEADERS: ‘BIG TECH’S OUT TO GET CONSERVATIVES’

Jordan firmly insisted that House Republicans are dealing with the Senate to resolve the concern, and highlighted the value of retaking the House in November, asking Carlson, “do you think Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Jerry Nadler are going to fix this? “

“I’m a talk show host,” Carlson addressed. “We’ve got four million viewers or whatever, but my job is to talk. Lawmakers are tasked with running the country and passing our laws, by definition, and these companies operate with a special carve-out provided them by Congress and Congress has never done anything to rein them in.”

“We’ve got, what, 96 days until the election,” the host included. “Are there going to be any consequences until then?”

“There are three possible remedies here,” Jordan acknowledged. “All I know is there is a big problem and there has to be a remedy, we are looking at which is the best course of action to take.”

The interview deviated when Carlson observed that Jordan andRep Jim Sensenbrenner, R-Wis, have actually accepted campaign contributions from Google.

“Google is your second-biggest campaign contributor in the last cycle,” Carlson informedJordan “Why do you think they would give you money?”

“Look, if they want to exercise their First Amendment liberties to give me money — I raised $3 million last quarter,” Jordan fired back. “If Google gives me a few thousand-dollar check, God bless them. That doesn’t change who I am.”

Jordan indicated his habits in Wednesday’s hearing, throughout which he rattled off a list of circumstances where significant tech and social networks business either censored or gotten rid of posts from conservative legislators or thinkers.

“In 2016, Google attempted to customize their functions to assist [Hillary] Clinton in essential states …” Jordan specified. “The excellent news is in 2016, in spite of what Google did, the American individuals saw it for what it was and Donald Trump was chosen.

“I think its gonna happen again,” he anticipated, “but we’ve got to keep our eye on them.”