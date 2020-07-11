Tucker Carlson’s top writer resigns after secretly posting racist and sexist remarks in online forum

The top writer for Fox News host Tucker Carlson has resigned from his position at the network after racist posts that he allegedly authored surfaced.

Blake Neff, who’s originally from South Dakota, had allegedly posted offensive material over a number of years on an Internet message board called AutoAdmit that often contains bigoted content.

Neff’s resignation came after the story was broken by CNN who then contacted Fox for a comment.

Blake Neff, who served since the top writer for Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show, has resigned after numerous racist and sexist posts written by him came to light

On Friday evening, Neff’s digital public persona had been taken from online websites with his personal Twitter and LinkedIn accounts deactivated.

The CNN report cites several samples of questionable postings on the site AutoAdmit, with bigoted and derogatory comments about women, Black, Asian, and LGBTQ people.

‘Black doods staying inside playing Call of Duty might be one of the biggest facets keeping crime down,’ that he wrote a few weeks ago.

In another he stated: ‘Honestly given how tired black people always claim to be, maybe the real crisis is their lack of sleep.’

The AutoAdmit forum is supposedly frequented with attorneys and law school students in which racism and sexism run rampant.

Neff resigned Friday morning from Tucker Carlson Tonight, after an investigation unveiled that Neff had been posting under the pseudonym ‘CharlesXII’

Neff attended Dartmouth College, a private Ivy League university in Hanover, New Hampshire.

An article discussed him in an alumni magazine spoke of the supposed influence he previously on the show.

‘Anything he is reading off the teleprompter, the first draft was compiled by me,’ says Neff.

In the past three-and-a-half years he’s been focusing on the show, Neff explained that he would Initially talk to Carlson every day about what to cover but said he shared similar views since the right-wing pundit o many issues.

‘I’ve gotten used from what he likes and what he considers,’ that he said.

Sometimes Neff’s posts even overlapped with Carlson’s on-air lines which would be repeated

‘We’re very aware that individuals do have that capacity to sway the conversation, so we attempt to use it responsibly,’ that he told the magazine.

‘Our show is controversial – that’s just objective – but I don’t think that we’re stoking conflict. When people accuse us of that, they are allowing actual firebrands to stir them up.’

According to CNN Business, Neff made disparaging remarks towards Black and Asian people.

He derided a woman to be an ‘Azn megashrew’ in posts which were all posted under a pseudonym.

His abuse led to other users then getting involved and abusing the woman for quite some time in follow-up posts.

Neff stated how that he ‘wouldn’t get LASIK from an Asian for free’ in reaction to an email thread with the topic line, ‘Would u let a JET BLACK congo n***** do lasik eye surgery on u for 50% off?’

Neff made numerous openly racist comments and has since removed most of his social media

‘I wouldn’t get LASIK from an Asian at no cost, so no,’ Neff is speculated to have responded.

In other parts of the forum, he is said of have joked about ‘foodie f*****’ and ‘Third World sh*******.’

At times, his posts even overlapped with Carlson’s on-air lines.

In one of these, Neff wrote on the forum, ‘It is your f***ing right being an American to wear whatever T-shirt you need, and hold whatever political views you need. Christ.’

The former Fox writer held a great amount of power over the highest-rated show on cable news for a number of years

The following night on his show, Carlson mirrored the comments.

‘…And they can wear whatever shirts they want. You thought that has been true. You thought that has been your right as an American,’ he wrote.

CNN received an anonymous tip revealing Neff’s username as ‘CharlesXII’. Researchers were then able to corroborate messages on the noticeboard with public information about him.

In photos which he had posted to the forum, Neff’s reflection is also seen taking the picture.

Commentators on the site reportedly knew that the person behind the account worked on Carlson’s show.

Carlson has come under fire numerous times in recent years for racist and sexist comments made both on air and off yet that he remains at the top of Fox News ratings.

He has been accused of stoking racism and xenophobia, while also claiming the threat of white supremacy is really a ‘hoax.’

In one instance, that he implied that accepting immigrants into the county make America ‘poorer and dirtier.’

On Monday, Carlson claimed that decorated war veteran Tammy Duckworth was a ‘coward’ for not planning to appear on his show.

Following his comments on Monday, Duckworth – who became a double amputee after losing her legs while serving in Iraq – suggested on Twitter that Carlson ‘walk a mile in my legs.’