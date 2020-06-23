Tucker Carlson warns ‘as of right now, only Republicans can save us’ from rule by street mob

Carlson claimed that Biden’s actual function would be to serve as a “perfect Trojan horse” for the grave intentions of the activist wing of the Democratic Party.

“Their plan is to ride him to power,” that he said. “Once there, someone tough and calculating and purposeful — Kamala Harris, probably — will change the country.”

According to Carlson, the Russia investigation was a “dry run” for Democrats’ larger ambitions, by which they asked themselves, “‘Can we convince millions of people to believe something that’s completely absurd? Yes, we can.’

“That’s what they learned. They’ll do it again. This time, the ‘Russians’ will be ‘Confederate sympathizers’ or ‘Nazis’ or … whatever other name they’ll choose to give to their political opponents. It doesn’t matter. But once they pick when they will gin up mass hysteria, because that’s what they are good at, the media will collaborate fully and we will have another witch hunt.”

In time, Carlson proceeded, the new American leadership will seek to expand the meaning of a “hate crime” to anything they disagree with — that will essentially criminalize dissent.

“Who can save us from that? As of right now, only Republicans can save us from that,” that he said. “Not because they’re inherently virtuous, not because they want to — they don’t — but because they’re the opposition party to the extent they still have opposition to anything. We have no choice but to ask for their help.”