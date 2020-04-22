Tucker Carlson: ‘Stay inside, save lives.’ Actual science suggests otherwise, but politicians don’t care

Many politicians keep talking about how we should ‘Stay inside’ and ‘save lives’. Quite recently, a man in Colorado, who went to search for his daughter in the park, was arrested. No apology was received from the Colorado governor who just extended the lockdown and mentioned again, Stay inside, save lives.

However, how true is it? A study from the Journal of the American Medical Association has found out that enclosed spaces can be more dangerous for people. Plus, even in China, a study saw that people who were affected by the virus most were the ones who stayed inside. Maybe, it’s time to look inside this stay inside, save lives motto in a new way.

