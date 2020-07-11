Tucker Carlson: ‘Social justice’ shields elites from criticism

It’s not just a very good deal. But in the age of Black Lives Matter, our leaders don’t need certainly to answer with this. They just give speeches about social justice and they’re insulated from all criticism. If you persist in bothering them about their incompetence, they’ll perhaps you have arrested for hate crimes.

So revolution is the better thing that ever happened to our political class.

GIULIANI HAMMERS ‘STUPID,’ ‘COMMUNIST’ DE BLASIO, SAYS BLACK LIVES MATTER ‘IS NOT A BENIGN ORGANIZATION’

You see it with perfect clarity in New York City. Just some time ago, Mayor Bill de Blasio was a national joke. Now de Blasio is his generation’s Al Sharpton. He’s a protest leader fighting in the streets for civil rights. He no longer needs to pretend to perform the city.

Meanwhile, de Blasio’s public schools are failing. In New York, the biggest school system in the united kingdom, fewer than half the students are experienced in English and math. That’s a disaster, for the students themselves first and foremost.

Why is it happening? City officials don’t wish to talk about that. Acknowledging the issue might require doing something about any of it. Their donors in the teachers’ unions oppose change of all kinds, unless it’s a raise.

Now leaders in New York City don’t have to address their a deep failing schools. Instead of helping kids to understand, the city can just blame racism.

More from Opinion

Racism may seem like a strange explanation in New York. The school population there is certainly fully 84 percent non-White. There aren’t that many White kids the culprit. But that hasn’t stopped the school chancellor. He recently issued a statement pledging his commitment to “anti-racism” and to “work every day to undo these systems of injustice.”

The chancellor wasn’t more specific than that. He didn’t specify which “systems of injustice” he was talking about. Maybe that’s as the kids with the highest test scores in New York are not White. They’re Asian.

Asian students score far more than any other ethnic group in New York City — not just higher scores in math, but additionally higher in English proficiency. That seems odd. So many of these students come from poor immigrant families where no one speaks English in the home.

At first glance, kids such as this don’t appear to have much “privilege.” So how are they so successful? Racism, obviously. There’s no other possible explanation for it.

But it must be an extremely stealthy type of racism. Indeed, this is a particularly diabolical strain of racism, one that helps non-White immigrant kids first and foremost.

“White people are A-holes.” There you have the accumulated scholarship of Miss Robin DiAngelo.

It is really a “system of injustice” which allows penniless foreigners from faraway countries to reach here without any language skills whatsoever but still shoot to the top of the academic rankings. Obviously, what we’re dealing with here, ladies and gentlemen, is systemic racism at its most systemic.

The mayor’s wife is in charge of fixing problems such as this. She could be the city’s systemic racism czar. But in the long run, Mrs. de Blasio wasn’t any more specific than the school chancellor was about what’s happening here. She didn’t explain how this kind of diabolical racism really works.

What she said — the thing she was absolutely confident about — is that White folks are definitely to be culpable for it.

So the Asian children are doing better than anybody in in school. Therefore, we must tear down the statues of White people. Got it.

Suddenly this kind of thinking is every where.

At a meeting of the Community Education Council in Manhattan, some of the people that are supposed to help educate the youngsters of New York City spent time attacking one another for being too white, rather than talking about reading or math.

Robin Broshi said: “It hurts people when they see a white man bouncing a brown baby on their lap and they don’t know the context. That is harmful. That makes people cry…. I take that to heart and that hurts me. I have to learn how to be a better white person.”

Thomas Wrocklage said: “I would like to know before this meeting adjourns how having my friend’s nephew on my lap was hurtful to people and was racist. Can you please explain?”

Broshi yelled right back: “I’ve explained it to you. You can read a book. Read a book. Read … ‘White Fragility.’ Read ‘How To Talk To White People.’ It’s not my job to educate you. You’re an educated White man.”

OK. It’s true. They did talk about reading for another at the end. They’d like you to learn something called “White Fragility,” by Robin DiAngelo.

“White Fragility” isn’t a really book. It’s what we used to call a tract — a screed, a diatribe. It’s the type of wild-eyed hate propaganda you push prior to you decide to really start hurting people. It’s preemptive justification for abuse.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR OUR OPINION NEWSLETTER

Explaining her thesis on NBC in an interview with Jimmy Fallon, DiAngelo said: “White people are racist A-Holes.”

DiAngelo proceeded to say: “I’ll never forget asking a group: ‘What if you could just give us feedback on our inevitable and unaware racist assumptions and behaviors?’ And I’ll never forget this Black man raising his hand and saying ‘It would be revolutionary.’… Revolutionary that we would receive the feedback with grace, reflect and seek to change our behavior. That’s how difficult we are. … That’s how big of A-Holes we are.”

“White people are A-holes.” There you have the accumulated scholarship of Miss Robin DiAngelo. This is the same person who is just about the single most widely used figure in American education right now.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

School districts across the country have made “White Fragility” required reading. Your young ones will almost certainly read it, or be taught by those who have read it.

Schools have been closed for months now, and so the revolution underway in classrooms has been hidden from public view. But we’re all about to discover the hard way how they’ve changed.

Adapted from Tucker Carlson’s monologue on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on July 10, 2020.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM TUCKER CARLSON