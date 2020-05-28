Tucker Carlson Slams ‘Dangerous’ CNN For Calling Violent Minneapolis Rioters ‘Protesters’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson tore CNN aside for referring to violent rioters in Minneapolis setting fires to companies and fascinating in a criminal offense spree as “protesters.”

Agitators in search of to capitalize on a tragic scenario have been rioting over the past couple of days over the loss of life of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by Minneapolis law enforcement officials earlier this week.

Looting, violent riots, burning buildings to the ground, and assaulting supporters of President Trump ensued.

Carlson known as the violence “a form of tyranny.”

Tyranny

Tucker started the phase by noting at the least one of many officers in a video displaying three holding Floyd down, and one other kneeling on his neck whereas he repeatedly yelled, “I can’t breathe,” could possibly be “criminally charged.”

Anger in the neighborhood over that horrific video is comprehensible, however destroying different folks’s property and attacking harmless bystanders isn’t.

“The indiscriminate use of violence by mobs is a threat to every American of all colors and backgrounds and political beliefs,” Carlson defined.

“Democracy cannot exist when people are rioting,” he continued. “Rioting is a form of tyranny, where the strong and the violent oppress the weak and the unarmed. It is oppression.”

Tucker Carlson says the Minneapolis protests are “a threat to every American,” “tyranny,” “oppression” and says placing down the protests is “defending society itself” pic.twitter.com/kSQhWuI7rO — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) May 28, 2020

CNN Dangerous

Carlson then turned his consideration to the mainstream media, notably CNN, for coddling thugs who select to burn down their metropolis as a method to fake they care about Floyd, or his household, or justice.

He accused the community of reworking simply identifiable rioters into mild-mannered protesters.

“That was lying, and it’s hard to overstate how sinister those lies are or how dangerous they are to all of us,” Carlson defined, referring to CNN’s protection.

#Tucker, describing CNN in a nutshell: “Thankfully almost everyone in America wants to coexist peacefully, but news organizations like CNN do not want that and that’s why everyday they work hard to fan racial resentment to make different groups dislike and hate one another.” pic.twitter.com/LnQBCgq0go — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 28, 2020

“As we are often reminded, America is a diverse country,” Carlson continued. “Diverse countries only survive if the groups within them can coexist peacefully and thankfully almost everybody in America wants to coexist peacefully.”

And CNN doesn’t need that type of coexistence. Especially within the period of Trump.

“News organizations like CNN do not want that, and that’s why every day they work hard to fan racial resentment to make different groups distrust and hate one another,” he mentioned.

“That can’t go on forever, because if it does things will fall apart.”

That’s precisely what they need.