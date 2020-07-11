Tucker Carlson praises commutation of Roger Stone sentence, says arrest and trial were a ‘set-up’

“His arrest and his trial were nakedly political. It was a set-up,” the “Tucker Carlson Tonight” host said. “The presiding judge, a political activist called Amy Berman Jackson, issued a gag order that prohibited Stone from defending himself in public or making a living. She bankrupted him as a result.”

“Even though many public figures have faced no consequences for lying to Congress — [former Director of National Intelligence] Jim Clapper, for example — Stone was one of the few to handle prison time. He would have faced more than three years, essentially a life sentence.”

Carlson also warned his viewers to beware of “ghouls” who will declare that Trump violated the “rule of law” in commuting Stone’s sentence.

“[They] will lecture you about how precisely this is a violation of the rule of law, even while our simplest laws are ignored completely by the mob,” that he said. “They don’t care about the law. They care about putting their political opponents in prison and tonight they’re not going to be able to, thank God.”