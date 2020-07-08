Tucker Carlson: Kids should go back to school — guess who is opposed to that simple idea

Many people violently disagree with it for reasons that still are not clear, but positively are not rational.

In any case, here’s element of what the president said Tuesday.

TUCKER CARLSON: CAN THE LEFT REALLY LEAD A COUNTRY IT HATES?

We hope that most schools are getting to likely be operational. We do not want people to make political statements or get it done for political reasons. They think it’s going to be great for them politically, so they keep consitently the schools closed. No way.

So we’re quite definitely going to put pressure on governors and everyone else to open the schools. To have them open and it is very important. It’s very important for the country. It’s very important for the wellbeing of the student and the parents. So we’re going to be putting a lot of pressure on open the schools in the fall.

So children should go to school. That’s the brand new position.

Now, you might have thought this is a debate that we settled conclusively in the 19th Century when we barred eight-year-olds from working in factories and sent them to school.

Parents are certainly aboard with that. They want their children back in the class room in September. Every poll shows that.

Most kids & most teachers probably feel the same manner.

So, who is opposed to opening schools? Take a guess. The teachers unions.

The teachers unions’ position on every question is always the same. They would like less work, no accountability, plus much more pay.

At least one chapter, the American Federation of Teachers is planning to go on strike when they have to work this fall.

So many administrators and school districts have no choice but to obey their demands.

In Miami-Dade County in Florida — that’s one of many country’s biggest school systems — the superintendent has warned that his schools may have to stay closed in the fall.

ALBERTO CARVALHO, SUPERINTENDENT, MIAMI-DADE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS: I am going to not reopen our school system, August 24th if the conditions are what they are today. Our reopening plan contemplates a Phase 2 reality. We continue to be in Phase 1. A Phase 1 that has degraded since over the past couple weeks.

Many schools that do plan to reopen will do so under a number of restrictions that have no basis of all kinds in science. It’s some sort of bizarre health theater.

Students will undoubtedly be kept six feet apart. Everyone could have to wear a mask. Class size will be limited. In some schools, you will have scheduled bathroom breaks, etc et cetera. There won’t be any sports.

In Washington state, Education officials are considered letting students go back to school based on their race. Non-white children will get to go back first while white students will be ordered to stay home before virus subsides.

Now you may have thought that plans like that were expunged with the Brown vs. Board of Education decision 65 years back. But no, it’s all coming back.

The teachers unions tell us this is about public health.

Tuesday, a union in Chicago retweeted this self-righteous little fortune cookie, “Educators would much rather be with our students in person. But our number one responsibility is to keep our students safe.”

That’s a lie.

There’s only one means for educators to keep their students safe right now and that’s to teach them in person by reopening schools.

Distance learning is not learning. This has been studied and we all know it.

When Los Angeles schools checked the participation in distance learning, they found precisely what you’d are expecting them to find.

On any given day, fully a third of students never logged in at all.

Two-thirds of teachers report that students were less likely to complete assignments once they began so-called learning online.

And according to one recent body of research, students who have already been learning on the web, lose a lot more of their knowledge over the summer break than they on average do, and that’s saying a lot.

So no, distance learning is not a replacement actual learning and you know that well if you have children who’ve been trying it.

Parking a student before a computer screen is not really a substitute for a classroom.

There’s a great deal at stake in this debate, more than just the accumulation of knowledge, more than just education. Two weeks ago, the American Academy of Pediatrics — they are not educators, they are pediatricians — strongly recommended reopening schools in the fall.

Why? Because they know that keeping young ones at home isolates them and increases the threat of depression and suicide.

It also prevents teachers from noticing and reporting physical and sexual abuse of young ones, abuse that is probably more frequent for children who can not leave home.

So for children, the chance of staying locked in the home are high. The risks from the coronavirus in comparison are not high.

The virus is deadly to the very old and to those who are already sick, we know that. But to young ones and the vast majority of young and middle-aged adults and the vast majority of teachers, it poses virtually zero threat.

For children, it is far less lethal than the seasonal flu. In fact, if lockdowns caused just a one percent upsurge in teenage suicides, which is entirely possible, they are going to constitute an increased death toll than all coronavirus deaths among high schoolers nationwide so far.

And in fact, we have valid reason to believe lockdowns have boosted suicides, far more than one per cent. The numbers are not in completely, however the numbers we now have so far are horrifying. Nor are young ones significant risk to adults. They usually do not generally spread the virus to others.

A Swiss study found that among infected young ones, viral loads were suprisingly low and that made it problematic for them to spread the condition. Children are much more likely to get the virus from their parents compared to the other way around.

More from Opinion

Other countries realized this because the data are in plus they believe in science, unlike our leaders.

In Germany, in early May, four major medical associations all called for the immediate reopening of that country’s schools and daycare centers. They called for reopening without restrictions. — No dividing young ones into small groups, no masks, no social distancing, no scheduled bathroom breaks, no health theater.

Adult countries don’t act that way. In Australia, the country’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer, a man called Nick Coatsworth, published an open letter to people in May making the same point, “COVID-19 is perhaps not the flu. Far fewer children are influenced by COVID-19 than by the flu. And the number of transmissions from young ones to young ones and young ones to adults is less than the flu.

“As an infectious disease expert, I’ve examined all of the available evidence from within Australia and around the world, and as it stands, it does not support avoiding classroom learning as a means to control COVID- 19.”

It couldn’t be more conclusive, and medical practioners around the world trust it. Sweden never closed primary schools at all. It did not close daycares, either. The coronavirus outbreak in Sweden, despite everything you have heard, has been no worse than ours here. The numbers show that.

Austria, Finland, Norway, Singapore have all reopened their schools and none of the countries have observed an explosion of cases linked to schools.

In Denmark, schools have already been open since late April. Masks haven’t been required. But how many infected young ones has not grown, in fact, it has steadily declined.

None of the is opinion. None of it is political. All of it is actual science and there’s an overwhelming level of that science. It accumulates daily.

Coronavirus is not lethal to young ones. Sending young ones to school will not spread coronavirus. Keeping children in the home hurts young ones and hurts everyone else.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

Schools must open. It’s that simple.

Nothing affects the life span of a regular family significantly more than questions of where to go to school when. Without schools returning to normal in the fall, millions of American parents will never be able to work, once we descend in to recession.

Millions will undoubtedly be ordered to work two jobs — their own job and the task that teachers are refusing to do while still getting paid by average folks.

Yet, instead of sympathizing with the plight of suffering American families, the pinnacle of the American Federation of Teachers, Randi Weingarten, rejoices at the prospect.

According to Weingarten, employers must adjust work schedules to accommodate the free time of her members.

RANDI WEINGARTEN, PRESIDENT, AMERICAN FEDERATION OF TEACHERS: Plenty of employers would then actually follow what the school’s people are doing and will adjust schedules because there must not be a difference there — we should never be pitting parents against teachers or kids needs against parents needs to work and I think that employers could be very open to it.

So what you just saw is lunacy. None of this is rational. It is hysteria. And obviously, it’s political, too.

America’s teachers’ unions are some of the most stridently partisan businesses in our country. They would be the biggest backers of the Democratic Party.

CLICK HERE TO HAVE THE FOX NEWS APP

This is an election year. They believe more chaos and much more displacement can help them win. Maybe they are right, but it’s sick.

These are people who will destroy such a thing for more power and unfortunately, in 2010, that means hurting your young ones.

Adapted from Tucker Carlson’s monologue on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on July 7, 2020.

CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE FROM TUCKER CARLSON