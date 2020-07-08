Tucker Carlson joins calls to reopen schools in the fall: ‘Distance learning is not learning’

Carlson claimed Democratic governors are a deep failing to address the issue in the apparent belief that “more chaos and more displacement will help them win” in November.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION VOWS TO WORK ‘HAND IN HAND’ WITH LOCAL GOVERNORS TO REOPEN SCHOOLS

Most states haven’t yet decided whether to reopen schools in the fall or what reopening would surely even look like, but President Trump vowed Tuesday to put pressure on governors to have students straight back in their classrooms by September.

“None of this is rational, all of this is hysterical,” said Carlson of opposition to the proposed reopening.

“The biggest backers are the Democratic Party. This is an election year and they believe more chaos and more displacement will help them win. They are right, but it’s sick,” that he said. “These people will destroy anything in their power and unfortunately … it means hurting our children.”

Carlson later took aim at American Federation of Teachers’ president Randi Weingarten, who is demanding additional federal funding before schools can perhaps work toward reopening, accusing her of “rejoic[ing] at the prospect” of families having out of work so their young ones can learn at home.

“Nothing affects the life of an ordinary family more than the question of where to go to school and when,” the host concluded. “Without schools returning to normal, millions of American parents will not be able to work, even as we descend into recession.”