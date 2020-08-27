Tucker Carlson: Fox News host stuns with comment on Kenosha shootings

“How shocked are we that 17-year-olds with rifles decided they had to maintain order when no one else would?” Carlson asked on his prime-time television tv program.

On Wednesday, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse was taken into custody simply outdoors Wisconsin, in Antioch, Illinois, and charged with first-degree deliberate murder. The arrest followed 2 individuals were eliminated over night throughout the Tuesday night demonstration triggered by the authorities shooting ofJacob Blake

Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis verified that a 17-year-old Antioch local has actually been charged in a shooting event and stated that the teenager “was involved in the use of firearms to resolve whatever conflict was in place.”

During his Wednesday program, Carlson argued that “the authorities in charge of the city abandoned it” and “refused to enforce the law.” Neither the Kenosha Police Department nor the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department might be grabbed comment early Thursday early morning. Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers might not be grabbed comment early Thursday early morning.

The Fox News host stated the authorities “stood back and watched Kenosha burn” over the last couple of nights and asked, “So are we really surprised that looting and arson accelerated to murder?” Asked about Carlson’s remark, a Fox News representative pointed to a tweet from Carlson in which he leveled comparable criticism versus the Wisconsin authorities. Carlson’s remark about 17-year-olds picking to “maintain order” …

