Tucker Carlson doubles down on his criticism of Tammy Duckworth and calls her a COWARD

Tucker Carlson claimed that decorated war veteran Tammy Duckworth was a ‘coward’ for maybe not wanting to appear on his show following incendiary comments he made the night before while questioning her patriotism.

The Fox host has been going back and forth with the Democratic Senator from Illinois, with his Monday tirade getting a retweet from President Donald Trump and a rebuke from former Vice President Joe Biden.

Following his comments on Monday, Duckworth – who became a double amputee after losing her legs while serving in Iraq – suggested on Twitter that Carlson ‘walk a mile in my own legs.’

We have every to fight to preserve our nation, heritage and culture. When vandals like Tammy Duckworth and Ilhan Omar tell us that we¿re prohibited to question their patriotism, as they scream about how horrible this country is, we’ve every to laugh within their faces. pic.twitter.com/0xjVtUaG3P — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 8, 2020

The response from Duckworth, which quickly went viral, prompted a furious response from the host.

‘Senator Duckworth was asked if we should tear down statues of George Washington,’ the Fox host said, in line with the Daily Beast.

‘We played that for you personally last night and we noted how grotesque it was. Only someone who hates the country indicate ripping down monuments to its founder.’

Carlson then went on to criticize Duckworth’s injury before asserting that she believes Washington is a ‘dead traitor,’ adding that she has ‘contempt’ for him despite him being a ‘combat veteran.’

‘George Washington was a genuinely great man,’ that he continued. ‘But to morons like Tammy Duckworth, Washington was some old white guy who needs to be erased.’

The host claimed he reached out to Duckworth’s team to possess her come on the show so they could have a ‘vigorous reasonable exchange’ of ideas. He said they declined unless Carlson was willing to issue a public apology

‘Keep at heart, she is also described as a hero,’ Carlson said. ‘Yet Duckworth is too afraid to guard her own statements on a Tv program, what a coward. Tammy Duckworth can be a fraud.’

Carlson concluded the segment and called Duckworth a ‘callous hack’ before comparing her to Rep. Ilhan Omar, another woman of color from the Democratic Party that the host claims is anti-American.

Duckworth, the Democratic senator from Illinois who lost both legs while serving as a combat pilot in Iraq, is being vetted as Biden’s running mate. Biden offered an impassioned defense of her all through a virtual fundraiser on Tuesday night.

The former vice president didn’t mince words when it came to his rival for the White House, saying Trump was carried ‘around like a puppy in one single of those little puppy cages’ by Russian President Vladimir Putin and calling Trump’s attacks on Duckworth a sign of the ‘depravity’ in the White House.

‘Thank you, Tammy. You’re the most effective. I love you,’ Biden said after she introduced him.

He praised her moral and physical courage. ‘I can’t think of whoever has shown more courage of both kinds. I really mean it Tammy,’ that he said. ‘I’m grateful for you here with me in this fight.’

Biden then went on to slam President Trump, whose targeted her patriotism when he tweeted a video of Fox News host Tucker Carlson questioning just that. Trump’s campaign followed up with a statement criticizing Duckworth for using her military service to ‘deflect from her support for the left-wing campaign to villainize America’s founding.’

‘I can’t let you know how I felt today when I heard the President of the United States Donald Trump questioning your patriotism,’ Biden said. ‘I found it virtually disgusting, sickening. I understand you can handle yourself. I said, I’m glad I wasn’t standing next to him. You said you can handle yourself. You already have. You’ve done that.’

He called it a reflection of the ‘depravity’ in the White House.

‘I imagine it’s a reflection of the depravity of what’s going on in the White House right now,’ he noted.

He also attacked Trump for ‘coddling’ Russian President Vladimir Putin while criticizing Duckworth.

‘While in fact he is coddling Putin – Putin carries him around like a puppy in one of those little puppy cages. While that’s going on that he attacks – he attacks the Senator from Illinois, who’s a literal hero – combat veteran lost both legs fighting for her country and he says she’s maybe not a patriot. Folks we can not let this stand,’ Biden said.

During his on line event, Biden also attacked President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and noted the way the president’s language and word choice led to attacks on Asian Pacific Americans. The fundraiser was called the ‘American Asian & Pacific Islander Virtual Event’ and hosted by prominent Asian Americans Duckworth, actor BD Wong, and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

Duckworth also attacked Trump throughout the event, criticizing his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and his defending Confederate monuments.

‘Instead of trying to bring our country back together, he spent his time defending dead Confederates who took up arms against this nation and participating in xenophobic and racist language geared towards many Americans, such as the Asian American and Pacific Islander community,’ she said of the president.

Duckworth has been in the spotlight of late as her stock in the running mate race has risen. Tucker Carlson questioned her patriotism on Monday night when he slammed her for comments calling for study and dialogue about whether statues of George Washington ought to be taken down.

Duckworth angered many conservative when by entertaining the idea of taking down statues of the nation’s first president, who also owned slaves.

‘You’re maybe not supposed to criticize Tammy Duckworth in any way because she once served in the military,’ Carlson said on his show Monday night. ‘Most people just ignore her. But when Duckworth does speak in public, you’re reminded what a deeply silly and unimpressive person she is,’ he continued.

‘It’s long been considered out of bounds to question a person’s patriotism. It’s a very strong charge, and we try never to make it. But in the face of all of this, in conclusion can’t be avoided. These people actually hate America. There’s no longer a question about this,’ that he continued.

But Duckworth fired right back after his show aired Monday evening.

‘Does @TuckerCarlson desire to walk a mile in my own legs and then tell me whether I love America?’ she asked on Twitter.

Then a captain in the Illinois Army National Guard, Tammy Duckworth stands by her UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter. Now a U.S. senator, Duckworth would spend 23 years in the Illinois Army National Guard retiring as a lieutenant colonel. Her helicopter was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade on Nov. 12, 2004. Duckworth lost both legs and partial use of her right arm in the explosion and received a Purple Heart for her combat injuries

Duckworth was a member of Illinois National Guard when she was deployed to Iraq in 2004.

On November 12, 2004, she lost her right leg close to the hip and her left leg below the knee from injuries sustained if the Black Hawk helicopter she was co-piloting was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade fired by Iraqi insurgents.

She was the very first American female double amputee from the Iraq War and received the Purple Heart for her service.

On Tuesday morning, President Trump tweeted out a protracted clip including Carlson’s Monday night monologue about the subject, which followed Trump’s speech at Mt. Rushmore, where he inveighed against ‘far-left fascism’ and ‘left-wing cultural revolution was created to overthrow the American Revolution.’

Appearing on CNN’s ‘State of the Union’ Sunday, Duckworth hedged when asked whether statues from founders like Washington and Jefferson who owned slaves should come down.

She has called for renaming Army bases that bear the names of confederate generals – a sharp contrast with President Trump, who has called out what that he says are attempts destroying the nation’s heritage, and who even criticized NASCAR’s decision to ban the Confederate flag.

‘Well i’ll just tell that we should start off insurance firms a national dialogue on it sooner or later, but at this time we’re at the center of a global pandemic,’ Duckworth said, ‘and one of our countries who are against us, Russia, has put a bounty on American troops’ heads,’ she said. ‘What really struck me in regards to the speech that the president gave at Mount Rushmore was he spent more hours worried about honoring dead Confederates than that he did referring to the lives of 130,000 Americans who lost their lives to COVID-19 or by warning Russia off of the bounty they’re putting on Americans’ heads.’

‘He spent all his time referring to dead traitors,’ the Illinois senator said.

Pressed by CNN’s Dana Bash on whether taking down statues of Washington was a good idea, she responded: ‘I think we have to listen to everyone,’ she said. ‘I think we have to listen to the argument there,’ before turnign back once again to Trump’s comments at Mt. Rushmore, which she said was on land which was ‘stolen from Native Americans.’

Trump did not append any of his own comments to the clip of Carlson.

But his campaign put out a statement later in the afternoon.

‘After saying she was available to tearing down statues of George Washington, Tammy Duckworth is now using her military service to deflect from her support for the left-wing campaign to villainize America’s founding. If she can’t defend George Washington, our first Commander-in-Chief, those of us who still respect our Founding Fathers’ immense sacrifice and think America will probably be worth fighting for will hold her in charge of cowering to the far-left fascists in the Democrat Party,’ the campaign said.