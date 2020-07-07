Tucker Carlson: Can the left really lead a country it hates?

Think about him if they wake up in the morning. Would hurt him should they could. Why the fixation?

It has nothing at all to do with the reasons that normal people sometimes get annoyed with Trump — the bragging, the short attention span, the rants on Twitter.

None of the justifies hatred or obsession. Plenty of politicians have unappealing personal qualities.

Teddy Kennedy killed a woman and he is still a hero to the Democratic Party.

No, the reason the ruling class despises Donald Trump is because they cannot control him. Trump throws the bit. He won’t mouth their lyrics. He will not obey.

At any moment, Donald Trump is likely to come out with a thing that you’re definitely not allowed to say. Borders make countries, for instance. China is our enemy. Whoopi Goldberg isn’t that funny.

All of it undeniably true, and that is the point and the problem.

Trump’s words hang in the air for all to see and also to assess. And they are therefore a massive threat to people whose livelihoods rely on fraud and lying.

Trump is the most dangerous to his enemies when that he tells the truth. In fact, you can find enemies properly because sometimes he does tell the truth and he did the other day.

On Friday, the president gave a speech at Mount Rushmore, he spoke eloquently about the BLM riots, and what they mean for the country. Here’s element of it.

**Make no mistake, this leftwing Cultural Revolution was created to overthrow the American Revolution.

In so doing, they would destroy the very civilization that rescued billions from poverty, disease, violence and hunger, and that lifted humanity to new heights of achievement, discovery and progress.

To make this possible, they are determined to tear down every statue, symbol and memory of our national heritage.

CARLSON: Our national heritage, it’s something we could be pleased with. This country defeated both fascism and communism. Our revolution inspired democratic revolutions around the world from South America to India.

Even today, pro-freedom demonstrators in Hong Kong where the stakes are extremely high waved the American flag expressing their hope and their defiance.

Our economy and our schools created the world’s first and the greatest educated middle-income group.

Our engineers and our boffins invented the airplane and the transistor and virtually everything else in modern life. They also transformed agriculture. They ended famine of all of the globe.

Our richest citizens became famous perhaps not for the palaces they built to themselves, but for the philanthropy they gave to others.

Andrew Carnegie built countless libraries for the poor. John D. Rockefeller eliminated hookworm in the south.

These are not the deeds of an evil country. They’re the accomplishments of a great country.

Yet, as the president stated, American schoolchildren learn virtually none with this.

Instead, our curricula have become a toxic mixture of lies and omission. All of it designed to poison our children against the country that formed them.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Against every law of society and nature, our kids are taught in school to hate their own country, and to genuinely believe that the gents and ladies who built it are not heroes, but that were villains.

The radical view of American history is a web of lies. All perspective is removed. Every virtue is obscured. Every motive is twisted. Every simple truth is distorted. And every flaw is magnified until the history is purged and the record is disfigured beyond all recognition.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Every word of that holds true. If you have young ones in school, you know, it may even be an understatement.

What is happening within our classrooms today in 2020 is a crime. It is long past time that a sitting president said so.

And then Trump kept going. Toward the end of his speech, that he defended the core promise of America, the principle this country was founded on.

It’s the only principle that will allow America to survive moving forward, a nation where all citizens are equal from birth so that as a result, enjoy equal rights and equal protection under the law.

It’s the America our Declaration of Independence describes.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: We believe in equal opportunity, equal justice, and equal treatment for citizens of every race, background, religion and creed. Every son or daughter of every color, born and unborn, is manufactured in the holy image of God.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: We want free and open debate, perhaps not speech codes and cancel culture.

We embrace tolerance, perhaps not prejudice.

We support the courageous men and women of law enforcement.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: We won’t ever abolish our police or our great Second Amendment which gives us the to keep and bear arms.

We believe that our kids should be taught to love their country, honor their history and respect our Great American flag.

We stand tall, we stand proud, and we only kneel to Almighty God.

This is who we have been. This is what we believe, and these are the values that may guide us as we attempt to build a level better and greater future.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: We almost never play soundbites which are that long. Politicians rarely give speeches worthy of them. Most of what they state is garbage and we don’t desire to repeat it.

But Friday’s address at Mount Rushmore was probably the best — the single best speech Donald Trump has ever given.

It was a roadmap for his reelection message.

But more than that, it was a roadmap for the country it self. Equality, decency, pride within our nation. Those were the themes. Naturally, the liars on tv deeply hated every word of it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

YAMICHE ALCINDOR, WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT, PBS NEWSHOUR: There’s really a myth of America this idea that America treating people well, they treated gents and ladies equally, that people found in this country simply by our own wits. That that’s actually a lie.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Much of American political propaganda over the span of our history has tried to completely erase, ignore, lie about the ugly elements of our history.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Mount Rushmore isn’t exactly the innocent ode to our Founding Fathers as described within our textbooks. And it’s about time we disrupt that false narrative that far too many people believe.

Here we have been, celebrating the birth of a nation, independence for white men at a site described by one Native American activists as a “symbol of white supremacy.”

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: If you spent the rest you will ever have trying to locate to identify the worst people in this country of 330 million, you couldn’t get a purer distillation than everything you just saw.

These people are liars.

They’re the same people who spent the last month letting you know that the riots you saw go on television were actually peaceful protests against racism.

That was a lie. They knew it was a lie when they said it, nevertheless they said it anyway to be able to undermine a country they hate.

Yes, hate.

America deserves to be in flames. That is their view. And this week-end, they said it essentially out loud.

Mount Rushmore, they told us, must go. It is illegitimate, just like the nation it celebrates.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LEYLA SANTIAGO, CNN CORRESPONDENT: President Trump will undoubtedly be at Mount Rushmore where he’ll be standing before a monument of two slave owners and on land wrestled away from Native Americans.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What these Founding Fathers, with these monuments that we do not want to forget, what do we do with them? Maybe they don’t stand in the town square, but whenever they stand anywhere? Should we demolish them?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It’s been polluted. It’s been desecrated by putting these slave owning, racist, horrible, horrible white man in 60 foot statues with this wall.

CAL PERRY, MSNBC CORRESPONDENT: And whenever you look at this place, this land, the Black Hills. The history is a dark one.

TRYMAINE LEE, MSNBC CORRESPONDENT: But it’s not just the land that were stolen in a place like Mount Rushmore in the Black Hills. It’s the festive history of the narrative.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It’s worth reminding folks that the man who carved the monument behind me had deep ties to the KKK.

CHRIS CUOMO, CNN ANCHOR: The mother of all photo ops, Mount Rushmore, and we know why this president just can’t resist going there.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: So Mount Rushmore is now a symbol of evil, the same as your nation. Where’s this all going? As writer, Matt Taibbi put it, quote, “CNN even put independence in quotes when describing the holiday.

This will end with Wolf Blitzer dressed in a dashiki pulling the switch to dynamite the Statue of Liberty.”

Pretty funny, but suddenly it’s getting easier to that is amazing happening.

On the morning of July 4th, The Washington Post summarized the President’s speech, the one clips of which we displayed in this manner: “President Trump’s unyielding push to preserve Confederate symbols and the legacy of White domination, crystallized by his harsh denunciation of the racial justice movement Friday night at Mount Rushmore has unnerved Republicans who have long enabled him.”

For real.

More from Opinion

That had not been an opinion piece, by the way, on the op-ed page. It was a news story written by two Washington Post reporters. They describe the president’s defense of equality under the law as “Trump’s push to amplify racism.”

That’s Jeff Bezos’s newspaper.

Local politicians joined the chorus. The Mayor of Nashville canceled the city’s Fourth of July fireworks, but allowed BLM protests to continue unimpeded.

In Richmond, city officials ordered a construction site to eliminate an American flag. It was too provocative, they said.

Meanwhile, the statue of mass murderer, Vladimir Lenin stands totally unmolested in the City of Seattle tonight. Officials there see nothing provocative about it.

So where’s Joe Biden on all of this? As the Revolution continues apace.

Biden is supposed to be a moderate, remember? That was his chief appeal. But there was nothing moderate about Biden’s Fourth of July statement. Instead, it was a full throated attack on the United States.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESUMPTIVE DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: Our country was founded on an idea, “We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created.” We never lived around it.

Jefferson himself didn’t. He held slaves. Women were excluded.

American history is no mythic. It’s been a constant push and pull between two elements of our character. The indisputable fact that all gents and ladies and everybody is created equal and the racism has torn us apart.

We have a possiblity to rip the roots of systemic racism out of this country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: That’s your Fourth of July message? Systemic racism? Something you can not even define that has no real definition.

Really?

Wagging your finger in the face of the nation that promoted someone as mediocre as you to the position you currently hold?

This is the man who could soon be our figurehead.

But think about the actual presidential candidate? Whoever Biden picks as his VP running mate? Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois is a top contender for the job. You’re not likely to criticize Tammy Duckworth at all because she once served in the military. Most people just ignore her.

But when Duckworth does speak in public, you’re reminded what a deeply silly and unimpressive person she is.

Here’s Tammy Duckworth from over the weekend telling us it’s time to remove George Washington.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DANA BASH, CNN CHIEF POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT: I know that you support changing the name of military bases named after Confederate leaders, but you can find leaders like George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, have been slave owners, and some folks are demanding that their monuments come down, too.

So, in your view, where does it end? Should statues, for instance of George Washington drop?

SEN. TAMMY DUCKWORTH (D-IL): Well, let me just say that people should start by having a national dialogue on it, at some point.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: A national dialogue. Please. They’re perhaps not looking for any type of colloquy. What they want is the soliloquy: we speak you shut up and listen.

So things to make of all this? Well, it’s long been considered out of bounds to question a person’s patriotism. It’s a very strong charge, and we try never to make it.

But in the face of of this, the conclusion cannot be avoided. These people actually hate America. There’s no more a question about that.

And yet paradoxically, at the same time, they desperately desire to control America more than such a thing, and leading to the most basic of questions.

Can you really lead a country that you hate?

Ask your self, what sort of parent can you be in the event that you hated your children?

What kind of officer would you make if you didn’t worry about your troops?

It would be awful. The results would be ugly, it wouldn’t work.

Loving the people you lead, caring deeply about them is the simplest prerequisite of leadership.

The leaders of today’s Democratic Party don’t, they despise this country. They have said so, they keep on, to.

That is shocking, but it can be disqualifying. We cannot let them run this nation because they hate it. Imagine what they’d do to it.

Adapted from Tucker Carlson’s monologue on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on July 6, 2020.

